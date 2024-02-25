Well-known comedian Basketmouth has questioned native doctors on what they can do to convert one dollar to N150.

Basketmouth questioned native doctors on his Instagram account about why they could only practice juju (voodoo) on women to attract men and money rituals.

He asked if they could make one dollar equal to N150 or if they could take any action to instill compassion and common sense in Nigerian leaders.

In his words: “All these juju people sef!! Why e be say na juju wey woman dey use catch man and money ritual dem sabi do pass?

“Dem no sabi the one wey go make $ drop to N150 to a $? Or something to make some our leaders have empathy and sense…”

See reactions below:

amyxious_bubz said: “Me self I don ask this question tire, na only juju to Kpaii person dem sabi do, them no Dey use ham help the country, Oyibo Dey use their own witch do net, airplane, ship 🚢 etc”

cyril_unusual reacted: “Native doctors can never do a good thing, they are only quick to do evil for cheap prices”

smuuthg noted: “All juju na scam 💯, the earlier you know de better”

SEE POST: