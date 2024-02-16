A video of a female corps member hiding beneath a bed to avoid the parade ground at NYSC camp has gone viral online.

The video, uploaded by a fellow corps member named @yetty_b1, shows the hilarious moment when her friend was spotted hiding under a well-covered bunk bed to avoid parade.

The funny corps member, whose identity remains unknown, hid herself beneath the bed with a wrapper and a strategically placed travel bag.

The idea was to make it look like there was nothing under the bunk bed, just a bag.

In the video, the friend playfully opened the wrapper to expose the hidden corps member, who looked scared and frantic.

However, the friend quickly closed the wrapper without hesitating to prevent other people from seeing her.

Netizens Reactions…

@dee said; “I did this so many times in camp till one soldier nearly use boot Match my mouth under bed.”

@Nellyorganics said; “ThankGod for this scope.”

@JuUju said; “We move next tomorrow.”

@Aribake3030 commented; “No cast dis update reacted:

@dupcy20 commented; “Why you cast the update now.”

@Nathy 201 said; “My last week on camp steady hiding.”

@Am OMAHU reacted; “I did this omo I can come and kee myself, is this Nseleukwu camp?”

@Kikinaturals.ng reacted; “No cast am.” This was me during my camp thank God sey I no kuku fat.”

@Herry reacted; “Una never see anything thank God this phase of my life is gone.”

@blak said; “I swear parade dey taya persin.”

See below;