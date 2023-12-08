The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has successfully facilitated the liberation of two more female prospective corps members who were abducted while en route to the Sokoto orientation camp in Zamfara.

Earlier, the Nigerian Army had rescued a male and a female victim from the kidnappers, leaving four prospective corps members still in captivity. However, the NYSC announced on Thursday that two more individuals have been freed.

Brigadier General YD Ahmed, the Director General of the NYSC, affirmed that efforts by security agencies are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining victims.

He assured that every possible strategy would be employed to ensure their safe and prompt reunion with their families.

The NYSC expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army for their unwavering efforts in securing the release of the abductees, as stated in a statement signed by Eddie Megwa, the Director of Press for the organization.