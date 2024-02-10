Late singer Mohbad’s father, Mr Joseph Aloba, has sparked outrage online following a new video shared on his social media page.

This is coming days following the allegations made by the late singer’s mother who claimed that Mr Aloba isn’t the biological father of the ‘Ko por Ke’ singer.

In the video, Mohbad’s father rocked a shade while singing passionately to one of his newly released songs.

The video has since triggered angry reactions from social media users who suggested that the man is only after his late son’s property and fame.

See some reactions below:

adekaz_87 stated: “He only wanted properties and fame that’s all. you can abuse your grandfather o e no concern me.”

gallantoflagos08 wrote: “God forgive me I dislike this man especially the shape of his nose.”

djmills9ja said: “E sure me say this man dey use style look for record label 😂😂.”

queenclemzy stated: “If it was his mum doing this every one will loss their brains. Now look at wht yall encouraged.”

bennysouzamedia wrote: “Imagine what the world would have said if MohBad’s mum was the one doing all this social media shenanigans?”