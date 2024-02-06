Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has praised his colleague Lizzy Anjorin after she was accused of stealing gold from Lagos Island Market.

Recall that controversial blogger Gistlover reported that Lizzy Anjorin was arrested at the market after allegedly attempting to purchase gold with a fake bank transfer.

However, the actress refuted all claims, stating that her colleague, Iyabo Ojo is circulating false information about her and that she merely went to the market to buy clothes and accessories.

Now, Yomi Fabiyi via his Instagram page shared how much of an inspiration Lizzy Anjorin has been to him, primarily because of her consistent charitable work that she keeps private.

He further described her as a beautiful soul, hardworking mother, and a giver.

His words: “Liz @lizzyanjorin_original is such a beautiful soul, hardworking mother, business owner, filmmaker, and, of course, a giver. I am always inspired by her regular charities, most of which don’t even make it online. Owo, Mama Florida, iyi e po. 💖💕❤️ PEACE ✌️”

