Napi, a prankster, was given access to the Super Eagles’ suite in Cote d’Ivoire and took advantage of the opportunity to prank the stars to see their reactions.

To prank the Super Eagles, the content creator stormed the venue wearing torn shirts and trousers.

In the viral video, he came closer to each player to see how they would react.

He pulled off his prank on Moffi, Omeruo, and other Super Eagles stars who reacted differently.

When he got to the elevator where Osimhen was just getting off, the Super Eagles’ strike was frozen still at the sight of the content creator in torn clothes. He immediately stepped back into the elevator and pressed a key to another level.

Check out some reactions that followed …

@jeff3xl said: “Victor think say na Ivory Coast send devil come 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

sossiofficial commented: “Osimhen bombastic side eye na real street 🤣.”

shegs16 noted: “So all these boys wey Dey shout no gree for anybody, na only for field 😂🤣🤣🤣.”

dike_writes remarked: “Osimhen think say village people don show😂.”

domingo_loso penned: “Osimhen no waste time. E move, he elevated.”

iamwillsteel asserted: “Osimhen be like “na u dem send to injure me, not today”

jennyadams101 observed: “Oshimhen belike shey na eyes dey pain abi watin be this😩😫😂😂”

tinacharlez expressed: “I no blame Osimehen abeg. Make mad man no go bite am 😂😂”

Watch video below …