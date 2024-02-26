Celebrity car enthusiast, Ola of Lagos has addressed the allegations of getting a lady pregnant while stating his reasons for refusing to sue her for defamation.

Theinfong recalls that some days ago, a content creator had alleged that the car influencer, had abandoned her after impregnating her.

Ola of Lagos had in an initial post debunked the responsibility of the pregnancy while claiming he had never seen the lady in his life.

In a recent development, a concerned fan asked about the intention of the businessman regarding legal actions against the lady

The fan asked:

“There’s a trashy video of lady going viral right now alleging she’s pregnant for u. Why would people be this desperate? If she gets sued now, she go come dey cry say na prank. Well, Ola, we know you are not that loosed and cheap Don’t mind her, she’s lust hung and looking for pity. Love you boss.”

In response, Ola of Lagos assured on having no plans to sue the lady, stating:

“Imagine if I sue her for this kind economy, money wey she suppose dey use crop make she con dey use am do case ehn… I let it all go sha but make she take time,. .thanks fan.”