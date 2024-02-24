A young Nigerian lady claims the well-known luxury influencer and businessman Ola of Lagos of allegedly getting her pregnant and then abandoning her.

A video circulating on social media featured the narration of a woman who claimed to have had an intimate relationship with Ola of Lagos.

According to her, he invited her from Benue State to Lagos and got intimate with her in a hotel where he lodged her for two weeks.

She further pleaded to Ola of Lagos to consider her plead while referencing how he blocked her on WhatsApp following the announcement of being pregnant.

“Since three days I’ve been crying, I don’t sleep at night and I’ve been really down. Ola of Lagos got me pregnant and ever since he stopped picking my calls. I travelled all the way for Benue and lodged me in a hotel for 2 weeks,” she said in part.

The video has since generated a wave of reactions across social media platforms from users who suspected foul play while others believed the allegation.

Reactions as lady accuses Ola of Lagos of getting her pregnant

naija_sta said: “😂😂😂😂😂 If nah one poor guy now she would have remove the pregnancy o. But because the guy is a celebrity she come online dey look for justice 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

lilbenny01 noted: “See your face😂. If na you be Ola of Lagos you go get you pregnant?😂”

tayoknights opined: “These tears have two turbo charger with black leader stripes made of cheetah skin. The tears can go from fake to original in 10 secs. It cost just #1billion. It’s plenty. I’ll bend be poor😂😂😂.”

richybilly272 said: “The rates at which some people chase clouts 😂this days is really alarming 🤦‍♂️.”

naija_war_dogg opined: “It sha fit be real because the guy came from the slum.”

