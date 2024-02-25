Simon Guobadia, a Nigerian businessman, has declared that his love for Porsha Williams, a star of Real Housewives of Atlanta, will last till their divorce.

As you may recall, after only 15 months of marriage, Porsha Williams filed for divorce from her husband, Simon Guobadia.

While the famous couple’s primary reason for divorcing was kept a secret, some have suggested that it may have been the result of irreconcilable differences.

However, Simon Guobadia has spoken up for the first time since news broke out about their split.

He claims that once their divorce is finalized, he will no longer be in love with Porsha Williams.

His words: “Will Stop Loving My Wife When Divorce is Final”

Check out some netizens reactions below;

emy_georgee claimed: “Men go for what they see don’t be deceived…. No man his attracted to a good woman, every man his attracted to the physical body… that’s why the end up marrying who they regret”

olayeni02 said: “The earlier you get used to the pain, the better for you to overcome it. If you wait until the divorce is finalized, it would be more painful at that time.”

emprincetrendz wrote: “Any marriage not built on God love cannot stand the storm”

SEE POST: