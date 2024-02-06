Famous singer, Wizkid caused a stir on social media when he revealed the price of his Patek Philippe watch, which is encrusted with diamonds.

In a recent video, Shallipopi, a singer, was spotted with him. She pointed a camera in his face, asked how much the watch was, and wouldn’t take it off until she knew.

In the video, Wizkid informed him that he cannot remember how much he bought it.

But according to a later social media video, the singer’s watch purportedly cost $840,000.

Concerned people responded by leaving their opinions in the comments.

See some reactions below:

GQ: “Big Wiz 🦅 is too big.”

Jesse💦: “Big wiz didn’t even say the amount he bought it.”

y’all meet DEEN: “mate no dey for who get money whether Ur money pass my own, money nah money.”

kingcarter: “Why you they worry machala na, you are disturbing the peace of this man.”

Alicia Giles: “Shalli the scope man he use style create evidence down Incase wiskid won collect it back omo Werey.”

laycon: “Shali Dey call big wiz bro, see this boy no be upcoming again.”

user7766644932482: “but you listen to there voice so sweet, wizzy can’t do with egungun’s noise.”

Bigshini TV: “wetin shalli dey talk 250, 300 come come down to 10,000.”

Rhee joyce: “Omo big wiz no big again o 😫 he don pass big 😫 I don’t even know the best word to describe him.”

chunk: “Shallipopi chill with big wiz,him too want de speak English,the influence of Poppsy na big thing fc for life.”

WATCH VIDEO: