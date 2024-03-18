Nigerian actor, Amaechi Muonagor, known for his contributions to Nollywood, is facing a critical health challenge.

In addition to previously reported struggles with paralysis from a stroke, the movie star is now battling kidney disease.

The actor has made a public plea for financial assistance to undergo a kidney transplant in India.

A video circulating online shows a frail Muonagor apologizing for keeping his health issues private and urging Nigerians to donate and help save his life.

According to reports, Muonagor’s health has deteriorated significantly.

Weekly dialysis and physiotherapy for the stroke-induced paralysis are no longer enough. A kidney transplant has become the necessary course of treatment.

Amaechi Muonagor is reaching out to Nigerians and his fans for financial help.

The hope is to raise enough funds to cover the costs associated with the kidney transplant in India.

