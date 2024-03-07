It seems the boxing match between Nigerian singer, Portable and Kelvin, Kizz Daniel’s bouncer, might have been staged.

Recall that weeks ago, a video circulated online showing Portable dominating the match, defeating Kelvin with a single punch in the first round.

The footage also shows Portable landing several punches on a downed Kelvin, securing a seemingly effortless win.

However, an older video has surfaced online, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the fight.

In the now viral, Portable appeared to confess that he wouldn’t stand a chance against Kizz Daniel’s bouncer in a real fight, acknowledging Kelvin’s superior strength.

This revelation has sparked a reactions online, with many users expressing amusement and claiming they suspected the fight’s inauthenticity from the outset.

@Tinnnnnnnnnny wrote: 😂😂😂I talk am say na mumu no go know say all zazuuu punch no fit enter him skin … mumu people go dey assume, person wey dey lift 7 plates 😂😂😂

@Baba_imole wrote: Na everybody know sey na fake fight then fight who BØRÑ Zazu behind Kelvinpower😂

@Olapara_01 wrote: Baba voice out asapuuu make play no go turn reality 😂😂

@Mhiz_mharia wrote: Una think say zazu fit beat this man? He just allowed him to win maybe na movie

@Kesola1 wrote: Na only today pikin go say na juju or power portable get to fit fight this man …. David and Goliath film no be everywhere e Dey work o 😂😂

@Abiolamashood wrote: Even in wrestling, Rey Masterio beat big show, that Zaazu and kelvin power all nah script😂😂😂😂

O_seyi28 wrote: Funny thing is people will still buy Tickets in his next Match. 😂😂😂😂. You ok Mr Kelvin?. Thanks for pitying Portable’s father o. 😂😂😂

Watch below;

