Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s mother,Abosede has made a shocking allegation against his father, Joseph.

Recall that the singer, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Aloba, passed away tragically at the young age of 27 on September 12, 2023.

However, new details have emerged that cast a shadow over the circumstances surrounding his burial.

Mohbad’s mother, Abosede claimed that she was unaware of her son’s death despite spending ten days at his father ‘s residence shortly before his passing.

Furthermore, she believes Mohbad may have still been alive at the time of his burial.

Abosede alleges she pleaded with the deceased’s father, Joseph, to delay the burial but her pleas were ignored.

She blames Joseph and suggests foul play may have been involved.

In her words;

“I actually did not know when my child (Mohbad) died. His father did not tell me. I was in his house for 10 days, shortly before he died. I ran back there when I heard that he had died. I was the one who called his father and siblings to inform them. I brought them all together.

“I called their father to come and see me with all the children despite all he had done to me. I did not have the strength to fight with him because I found happiness in my children, and because they are grown-up, I brought them all together. But, their father separated us.

“I believe that my son was not dead as of the time he was buried. I actually told them not to bury him, but they refused. If they had not buried him at the time he did, I believe he would have lived. Joseph is actually my problem. I believe that he buried my son before he died.”

Note that Mohbad’s father, had defended his actions by citing Yoruba tradition. This tradition discourages postponing the burial of a deceased person when both parents are alive.

He acknowledges that for someone older, delaying burial for further investigation might have been an option, but tradition dictated a swift burial in Mohbad’s case.

Abosede’s claims raised serious questions, but without further investigation, it’s impossible to determine their validity.

