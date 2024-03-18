Gospel singer, Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie Wiseborn, recently offered prayers for single people seeking life partners during a church service.

A video circulating online captures this heartwarming moment.

Moses Bliss prayed for single people,searching for a spouse, declaring that God would grant them clarity and understanding as they navigate their journeys.

He implored God to “open their eyes” so they may “know and see what is meant for them.”

Marie Wiseborn, standing beside her husband, also offered prayers for the single members of the congregation.

She prayed that as they have sought for God, he will bless them with a partner meant for them.

Watch below;

