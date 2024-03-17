Popular Nigerian Pastor Jerry Eze and his wife, Eno has penned sweet notes to each other as they celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary today, March 17.

Taking to their respective Instagram pages, the couple shared beautiful photos to mark their special day.

Pastor Jerry called Eno “one of the strongest women I know,” highlighting her dedication, passion, and unwavering support throughout their marriage.

The clergyman also described Eno as his stability and fearless warrior.

On their anniversary, Pastor Jerry Eze professed his undying love for his wife.

He wrote;

“Happy 17th Wedding Anniversary to Us!

I love you Nwunyem….One of the Strongest Women I know….Committed ; Passionate ; My Stability ; My Fearless Warrior ( I mean this literally).

Blessed Is He that finds You because through THICKS AND THIN, You stand strong and unmoved.

Love you thoroughly !!!”

On the other hand, Eno described her husband as her hero, King and buddy. She also revealed that it’s been 23 years since she said yes to him.

“HAPPY 17TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US❤️❤️❤️It’s been 23 Years Now since I first said YES to you. And I will still say YES YES and YES again😘😘😘😘

I love you My Hero❤️

I love you My King❤️

I love you My Buddy❤️

I will always love youuuuu ❤️❤️❤️❤️” she wrote.

See below:

