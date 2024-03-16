Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has expressed gratitude to God as she celebrates her daughter, Light’s birthday.

The little girl turned 3 yesterday and in Celebration of her special day, her mother room to Instagram to pen an appreciation note to God.

In a heartfelt message, Edo thanked God for blessing her with “the perfect daughter.”

The doting mother described her child as a “burst of sunshine” with a heart full of love and compassion. She gushed about her Light’s intelligence and thirst for knowledge, calling her “quick” and with a “mind-blowing zeal for learning about everything.”

Edo went on to express her faith, thanking God for perfecting her daughter’s future. She prayed for her child’s health, wisdom, prosperity, and God’s grace, believing she will achieve her destiny.

Ini Edo concluded the message with birthday wishes and a declaration of love for her daughter.

She wrote;

“My Princess is 3 💃🏽 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽. Dear Lord, I just want to thank you for my Precious Angel Light. She is such a burst of sunshine and the happiest child ever.. She is so passionate and compassionate to everyone around her . Her love for me fills up every part of me.. Her zeal for learning about everything is mind blowing,she is kind, loving, caring, smart and very quick😁 and I love her with every fiber in me. I want to thank you Dear Lord for giving me the PERFECT daughter for me 🙏❤️ I also want you thank you Dear Lord, for perfecting her future, in good health, wisdom,prosperity and Your overall Grace…In the end, She will gloriously fulfill destiny to the glory of Your Holy name …Amen🙏

Happy Birthday baby girl… Mummy Loves You ❤️

Mummy&Light”

See below;

