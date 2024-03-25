Nollywood actor, Browny Igboegwu is celebrating a long-awaited reunion with his daughter.

In a recent social media post, the movie star expressed his joy as he shares video of the moment he reunited with his wife.

Four years ago, Browny Igboegwu and his wife welcomed their daughter after ten years of childlessness.

However, due to unspecified reasons, he was unable to travel to Canada to see her.

According to him, “this past four years was worse than the ten years I was childless.”

Despite the hardship, Igboegwu emphasizes the importance of patience. He encourages those facing challenges and delays to persevere, trusting in God’s timing.

In his words;

“When I say na me get this year, am not mincing words cos it’s very obvious. Four years ago the whole world joined me in celebrating the birth of my daughter, a gift God gave me after 10years of my marriage. While I was celebrating, little did I know that I won’t have access to Canada to meet with her. But today God have done it for me. This past four years was worse than the ten years I was childless.

Patience is golden and I want to tell you that any time it seems things are not working for you but your mates are doing well, just be patient.

Any time you are believing God for a miracle and it seems to be taking forever yet you see others making progress, just be patient

When you are running a race and there seem not to be a finish line, keep running and be patient

Any situation you find yourself, no matter the predicament just remember that we serve a living God who is the same yesterday, today and forever and when he says yes, no one can say no and when he opens the door, nobody can close it. Just be patient. God never fail.

Watch out on my daughter’s page @kosipearl_browny to see what happened when we first met”

See below;

