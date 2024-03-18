A leaked chat has shed light on the ongoing conflict between Big Brother Naija star Queen Atang and her ex-partner, Lord Lamba.

The chat, allegedly Queen’s messages, exposes accusations of financial neglect, infidelity, and inappropriate behavior at their daughter’s birthday party.

In the chat, Queen Atang expressed dissatisfaction with the financial support she receives from Lord Lamba for their child.

She criticized the amount of child support she receives from the skit maker, claiming the monthly sum of 150,000 Naira is inadequate.

Queen Atang also refuted any claims of infidelity during their relationship. She asserts her loyalty throughout their time together, while simultaneously accusing Lord Lamba of cheating, referring to him as disrespectful.

The leaked conversation reportedly details an incident at their daughter’s birthday party that has caused tension.

Queen reportedly criticizes Lord Lamba for arriving with security guards, causing discomfort among other guests.

She further accuses him of failing to interact with their daughter, neglecting to dance with her or participate meaningfully in the celebration.

She claimed he only stayed for an hour before leaving for another engagement with his girlfriend. This behavior is portrayed as disrespectful to both Queen and their daughter.

“You decided to come to her 1 yr old baby party with security with gOs into the venue, you couldn’t even drop your security outside. You didn’t even come as a father, you acted as a guest and came with your girls and security with g hs to your own daughters party, you couldn’t even think of the children at the party.

Like how sense ss can you be?, you came late and left after an hour left for an engagement party with your girlfriend to your ex manager engagement party at the Beach.

You’re a big dus ppiontment of a father.You didn’t dance with your child, our stand up to spray her money. Or create an impact as a father, you came as a guest n left as a guest.lo And expect me Queen to say hello to you. Never.” she said.

See the rest of the chat below;