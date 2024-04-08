Nigerian actress Adejumoke Aderounmu, known for her role as Esther in the popular TV series Jenifa’s Diary, has reportedly passed away.

The news sent shockwaves through the Nigerian entertainment industry on Sunday, April 7th, 2024.

Adejumoke Aderounmu was reportedly 37 years old. The cause of her death has not yet been made public.

Aderounmu was a rising star in Nollywood, having appeared in both film and television. Beyond her beloved character Esther, she also garnered acclaim for roles in movies like “La Femme Anjola” (2021), the comedy hit “Alakada 2” (2013) alongside Funke Akindele, and the drama series “Industreet” (2017).

Fans and colleagues have begun pouring out tributes on social media, expressing their shock and sadness at her sudden passing.

May her Soul rest in peace. Amen.

