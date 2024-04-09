Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has addressed allegations of abandoning her former colleague, Jumoke Aderounmu during an emotional live session on Instagram.

It could be recalled that Jumoke, known for her role in “Jenifa’s Diary,” died recently.

Following the news, tributes poured in, including one from Akindele.

However, Jumoke’s brother publicly criticized Akindele, accusing her of failing to help Jumoke while she was battling an undisclosed illness.

Akindele became tearful while responding to the accusations in live session on Instagram.

She revealed she’s been going through a difficult personal period, having recently lost her mother and experienced a marriage breakup.

She referenced a hurtful comment about burying her own children, questioning what she had done to deserve such negativity.

Funke Akindele defended herself, stating that she had reached out to inquire about Jumoke Aderounmu ‘s well-being but was told Jumoke simply wanted job offers.

Akindele further claimed she messaged Jumoke’s brother directly after she saw his post yesterday but received no response. She emphasized that no one informed her that Jumoke was ill.

Akindele concluded by expressing her condolences and requesting empathy during this challenging time in her life.

She said;

“Someone made a comment on my page just now that I will bury my children. What have I done wrong? When Jumoke was alive, I reached out to Jide to ask about her and he got back to me that Jummy wanted people to be calling her for jobs. I saw Jummy’s brother’s post online yesterday that I abandoned her. I sent him a message but he didn’t respond. Nobody told me that Jummy was sick. I don’t beef any filmmaker. I have my trying moments too. I lost my mother, marriage, politics, etc. I am trying to get my life back together”.

Watch below;

