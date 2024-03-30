Nollywood Actress, Evan Okoro has gifted her mother a house in Asaba, Delta State as Easter gift.

The movie star took to Instagram to share video of the heartwarming moment she took her mother to her new house.

In the video, the actress went to her mom’s house in a rural area and drove her to her new house.

Upon reaching there, Evan Okoro blindfolded her mother and took her inside the new house .

Shocked by the surprise present, the proud mother knelt down and began to shower her daughter with prayers and blessings.

Evan captioned the video;

“My mom Easter gift came at the right time😭 please celebrate her with me🙏🙏🙏🩷🩷🩷

Precious house 🏡 gift to my golden mother , in ASABA city of delta state ….. congratulations mummy 👏👏👏🍾🎉this house is for you. I Told you that we will make it mummy, I have no house of my own but I’m happy you made it before me, we have been through a lot together, we hawked together, I could remember borrowing money to pay your house rent back then, even as an actress 🤣😭i was still Hawking as an actress. Covering my face with shame back then. Chai mummy we are no longer poor the lord has done it for you …. This has being my dream life to give you a house in the city . Smiles I have giving my all to my family. First was a roof over my father head in my village, and today is for my golden mother…. Father lord this one alone is enough for me I’m grateful😭😭😭”

Watch below:

