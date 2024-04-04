Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed has dragged five persons to court for accusing Nathaniel Bassey of fathering their child.

The controversy began when Chinwo shared a photo of their son on Instagram.

While celebrating their growing family, the couple unknowingly opened the door to online negativity.

Several social media users pointed out the resemblance between the couple’s son and another gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

These individuals then made baseless claims that Bassey was the biological father, accusations that quickly spread online.

Both Mercy Chinwo and Nathaniel Bassey have chosen to address the situation legally.

Mercy and her husband filed a criminal complaint against five social media users: Okoronkwo Ejike, Kingsley Ibeh, DJ Spoiltkid, Terrence Ekot, and Samuel Agozie.

Their lawyers are accusing these individuals of:

Cyber intimidation

Spreading malicious rumors

Cyberstalking

The complaint cites relevant sections of the Penal Code and the Cybercrimes Act to support the charges.

Interestingly, Nathaniel Bassey also took action. He filed a separate petition with the Inspector General of Police, requesting an investigation and potential prosecution of four of the same individuals (excluding Samuel Agozie) for similar accusations of defamation and cyberstalking.

ALSO READ: “I don’t want to lose weight and be thin like Eniola Badmus or Warri Pikin” Monalisa Stephen blows hot at critics and body shamers