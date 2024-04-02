Nollywood actress Monalisa Stephen has taken a swipe Eniola Badmus and Warri Pikin as she shuts down critics who told her to lose weight.

The body positivity activist posted a message on her Instagram, saying she’s happy with her size and doesn’t want to be thin like some of her fellow actresses.

Monalisa Stephen specifically mentions not wanting to look like Eniola Badmus or Warri Pikin, who have recently lost weight and are now allegedly thin.

According to her, gets annoyed by trolls who claim she’s jealous of people who lose weight.

She told her critics to leave her alone and if they can’t respect her, they should block her.

In her words;

“I don’t want to be or look like Aunty Eniola Badmus or Real Warri Pikin. I don’t want to lose weight and be thin. Leave me alone with my fat body.

I am still here to Remind every one of you Trolls that I will forever be Me! I am not anyone and don’t even wish to be another Person

Make una Dey Try Rest!

Anyone Lose weight na me una go, Dey remember

And the worst narration is y’all saying I hate anyone who loses Weight !! Like how is that my Business!!!

This weight loss Agenda will not Agend with me Rara!!! I love me this way! If you can’t respect it! Block me”.

