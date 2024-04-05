A Nigerian man is refusing to apologize after being sued by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey for claiming that he resembles Mercy Chinwo’s son.

Recall that the singer reportedly filed a lawsuit against several social media users who commented on the resemblance between him and Mercy Chinwo’s child.

While some users have apologized to Mercy Chinwo and Nathaniel Bassey, this particular man maintained his stance.

He insisted that stating an opinion is not a crime.

“The pikin resemble am, that’s an opinion not a crime,” he said.

The man argued that over 200 million Nigerians share his view and emphasizes that he never advocated for a DNA test, unlike some others.

According to him, he simply commented on the baby’s appearance and did not share any pictures himself.

