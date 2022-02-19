“A man who loves you will never watch you use android phone” – Lady says

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A lady has opined that a man who truly loves his girlfriend will never watch her use an android phone.

The lady identified as Speedy on Twitter, stated that a man who truly loves his woman will never watch her use an android phone.

Her words,

“I swear! A man who truly loves you, will never watch you use an android phone”.

This generated mixed reactions online. A user identified as Marv wrote:

Buying you iPhone means d guy loves u.. na ur Toto go suffer, no go work. I fucking hate it when woman can’t pay her bills and depending on a guy how una dey feel like like self. A woman who pays her bills gets more love and attention from her man… I come in peace

