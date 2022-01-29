Mo Abudu Become Grandmother For The Second Time, Shares Adorable Photo

Billionaire film producer, Mo Abudu, has taken to Instagram to express her happiness as she becomes a grand mother for the second time.

The delighted grand mother, shared a photo which captured her carrying the newly born baby, with her first grandchild standing beside her.

She stated that it is an amazing feeling as she is a grandmother to two amazing boys.

Her words,

“Good morning beautiful people. All glory to God, 2 weeks ago I became a grandmother for the 2nd time. TJ now has a baby brother, Ireoluwa.

It’s an amazing feeling, being grandmother to two amazing boys. Seeing my dear mum now 80 and grandpa Abudu 95 now great grandparents for the second time gives our families priceless joy.

‘There is nothing dearer to me than your blissful smile’. My darling Temidee and Adebola, congratulations. I pray God keeps you all enveloped in his arms now and always.

To the entire family, grandmas, grandpas, aunties and uncles, we praise God for the blessing to our family”.

See below,