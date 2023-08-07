BBNaija star, Kim Oprah has mocked her colleague, Tacha following her Tweet about Ilebaye and Seyi.

Recall that after Saturday night party, Ilebaye had a fight with Ceec. She ended up pulling Ceec’s hair and pushing Doyin.

However, after the contestant was found guilty, Biggie refused to disqualify her. Instead, she was issued two strikes.

Upset by Biggie’s decision, Tacha, who was disqualified during the season 4 Pepper Dem edition of the show for her violent display against Mercy Eke in 2019, expressed her resentment to how Biggie handled Ilebaye’s case on Sunday night.

The reality star threatened to start a war if the show organisers refuse to apologize to her for disqualifying her in 2019.

“Bunch of jokers. Can somebody give me another word for 419 please?“If I don’t GET AN APOLOGY Before tomorrow, War go happen here.”She tweeted.

Tach also mocked her colleague and enemy, Seyi for getting the least votes.

“0.89% Be the loudest!! I’m ashamed.”she wrote.

Reacting to this, Kim Oprah mocked Tacha for being the loudest despite not being invited to the BBNaija show.

“Bruh! People that weren’t invited be the loudest in the room 😅” she wrote.

See below:

ALSO READ: The smile, class and carriage – 5 photos of Zahra Buhari and Chioma Avril to prove they look like sisters