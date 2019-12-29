Nollywood actress, Monalisa Stephens has finally explained the reason why she doesn’t want to marry or have kids of her own.

If you recall, She was attacked on social media weeks back when she stated that she doesn’t want to marry or have children of her own.

Speaking in a recent interview, she stated that her decision is based on her experience and not the fact that she hate kids and men.

According to her, she wouldn’t hesitate to adopt a child and take care of him/her in all aspects as her very own.

She said: “Most people think it’s abnormal not to have your own flesh and blood and they think I took this decision because of my past relationship/heartbreak. Even someone personally chatted me and said she hopes I will find time to heal from what I am going through, blah blah, but this is a decision I took when I was 15, even though I am in my 20s but I relate well with older people and they thought me a lot of good things which changed my approach to life decisions and situations,”

Adding that: “ I love children a lot. When I was a teenager I would volunteer to go Care Homes and work since I don’t have money to give them and till now I still do it. Not to blow my trumpet or anything I just love caring for children and I know how it feels not to have parents. I lost my dad when I was one and my mum some few years ago and it’s still affecting me.

So, my decision not to have my own kids is due to my experience and the fact that there are millions of kids out there who deserve to be in a good family , who need to experience genuine family love and care. And I will not hesitate to give that chance to 2 kids , help them educationally, mentally and spiritually with the help and grace of God,”

