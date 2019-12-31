A Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has given Naira Marley, till 14 January 2020 to appear in court for arraignment for alleged car theft.

The order was made in the trial of three other defendants including two of Marley’s brothers. The defendants, Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and Kunle Obere, 22, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the arrest of Naira Marley.

They were arraigned on December 16, but Marley was absent. However, the court granted the three defendants N500,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum, The Nation reports.

HOT NOW