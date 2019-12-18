Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke flaunts her sexy body in new raunchy photoshoot.
The curvy reality star captioned one of the photos:
“I’m so happy in anticipation of what’s coming #CountDown”
See full photos below:
In other news, Burna Boy’s album, African Giant, has been named as the most-streamed album in Africa in 2019.
The African Giant album which contains 16 tracks also ranks number 11 worldwide. Billboard Africa tweeted:
“Burna Boy #AfricanGiant album is the most-streamed album in Africa 2019, it currently has 61.7M+ streams on Audiomack and ranks No.11 worldwide.”
An obviously excited Burna Boy reshared the tweet on Instagram.
