Nigerian singer, Simi took to Instagram to share a video of her teaching her mother how to dance. The pregnant singer was spotted dancing to Shakira and Wyclef Jean’s hit “Hips Don’t Lie” with her mother while being cheered on by others who were heard intermittently shouting “Mummy whine your waist”.
Simi shared the video with the caption; In the spirit of Christmas
Watch below:
