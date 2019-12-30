Nigerian singer, Davido should has set a pace in the music industry as a baby daddy who loves to get involved in the lives of his children regardless of the circumstances surrounding their birth. Not only does he lookout for the kids he had with different women, but their mothers also enjoy the ripple effect of his fatherhood. Davido is flying his baby mama, Sophie Momodu on his private jet down to Ghana while his wife, Chioma is still in London with his newborn son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

One just has to commend his wife to be, Chioma Avril Rowland for growing a thick skin and not interfering in the relationship between her man and his baby mamas. Recall, Sophia Mommodu was present at the Adeleke family lunch with her daughter and this goes to show that, when you’ve got money, some matters become trivial

This is all too stitched up and comfortable for a blended family like Davido has, what do you think of this arrangement, will Chioma be happy with this? Checkout both their photos below:

HOT NOW