Popstar, David Adeleke, who is popularly known by his fans as Davido has reacted to a viral video of him refusing to rock American singer, Megan Thee Stallion.

If you recall, While performing his hit track, Risky, Davido refused to ‘grind’ Megan Thee Stallion during their stage performance last night in Lagos.

Davido has now reacted to the viral video. He shared the video on Instagram with the caption “Ex hot boy”.

Reacting to the video, many fans hilariously suggested that the Blow My Mind crooner knew better than to disrespect his fiancé Chioma.

According to them, the fear of his first son’s mother is the beginning of wisdom for him.

