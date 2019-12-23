Nigerian politician, essayist, poet and lawyer, Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to the attack on Deji Adeyanju and other Nigerians demanding the release of Omoyele Sowore and others in Abuja.

Deji Adeyanju was attacked along with some other Nigerians who were protesting on Monday, December 23, 2019, during their protest against the continuous detention of Omoyele Sowore, Agba Jalingo and others held by security agents in the country.

Pulse reported that the protesters, led by Deji Adeyanju and Ariyo Atoye were at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to demand the release of Sowore, Jalingo and others held up in various detention camps in the country when another group arrived the venue declaring support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“We are here to support President Muhammadu Buhari. The president is doing a great job in the country and we support him,” said Aminu, one of the protesters.

Minutes after their arrival, they advanced towards the anti – government protesters seizing their placards and pushing them away. Adeyanju was attacked in the process and sustained some injuries.

The policemen at the scene of the incident and dispersed the crowd preventing further breakdown of law and order.

Adeyanju was later rushed to the Maitama General Hospital where he was treated.

