Cubana Chief priest has issued a stern warning to Wizkid to be careful of the what he will do with Genevieve Nnaji because the actress is her sister. He also stated that he won’t let history repeat itself the way it happened with D’banj.

Cubana made this know while responding to an Instagram post by blogger, Tunde Ednut, who uprooted an old interview of Wizkid, declaring a crush on Nollywood movie actress, Genevieve Nnaji 8years sho ehen he was just beginning to acquire fame.

Tunde Ednut posted the throwback video with caption;

This interview was 8 Years Ago. You see I told you this guy likes older women. The second slide was 2 days ago. WIZKID, I KNOW YOU WILL SEE THIS, we know your plan and it will not work in Jesus name, look for somebody else, LEAVE GENEVIEVE ALONE. You have planned this years ago. The internet does not forget. I had to dig out this video. I’m not happy cause he was too close to Genevieve. What is he saying that close? Does she not have bouncer? I am very uncomfortable with this new development. #30BG

Reacting to the video, Cubana Chief Prieat wrote in the comment section;

