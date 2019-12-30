Nigerians have taken to Social media to vent their reactions after we published a report earlier that Davido flew his baby mama, Sophie Momodu on his private jet down to Ghana while his wife, Chioma is still in London with his newborn son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Social media users are beginning to see beyond our own point of view that Davido is trying to set a pace in the music industry as a baby daddy who loves to get involved in the lives of his children.

They have started building beliefs that Davido and Sophia’s ‘baecation’ to Ghana is beyond the ordinary and that Karma has already visited Choima.

Infact, one popular Instagram blogger detailed why Chioma deserves the nonchalant treatment from Davido.

She wrote;

‘Well she should have known this is what To expect. It’s not all about sticking around a guy because of money and fame in pretence of love or future assurance. I will continue to say this @thesophiamomodu is and should remain David’s wife. The rest came to put sand in her garri but in turn it’s them that will get their own karma!!! What Chioma did to the other 2 BM By wrecking their relationship is waiting for her back. Hiding in the UK doesn’t mean it won’t catch up to you. Another one is on the way ima different country!!! Just because she is quiet on social media doesn’t mean she is a saint it purely cos she is just protecting her bag I.e 💰 💵. If you pay close attention to what David’s friend post all the time in jest about Chioma is cos now that she has a son and ring everyone should tighten their belts because she will pepper everyone. Mate if you can’t see the truth in that then it’s on you. Notice how Sophia and the 2nd BM gets one even to the extent that Sophia sent her a dress for her daughters Christmas attire!! Have you ever seen chioma Co-exist with any of them??? She rather separate and divide.’

HOT NOW