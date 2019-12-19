One of Donald Trump’s strong supporters, Joey “Salads” Saladino is trying to convince the internet that he had his left testicle cut out.

The man had taken to his Twitter account back in September to announce that he will donate his left testicle in protest against the impeachment of Mr. Donald Trump if it comes to reality.

Well, the man has now come out to claim that his left testicle has now been donated for medical research. He also shared a letter of acknowledgment from the National Testicle Association (NTA) after the donation.

See his full posts below.

