Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke partied all through the night at her rival and former housemate, Tacha’s hometown of Port Harcourt where she was welcomed in love and warmth from the locals. The beautiful Igbo girl showcased her enormous behind in transparent pants and bralette as she was welcomed with a loud ovation in the city of Port Harcourt.

One would think Tacha’s folks would stick to her due to their subtle rivalry but it’s so crystal clear that there is no home advantage. Tacha should start working out logistics to hit the city of Owerri and we know just one person she could partner with, Cubana Chief Priest

As she shares wonderful time with her Rivers State fans. The reception was magnificent.

Video below:

