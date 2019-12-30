Linda Ikeji’s younger sister, Sandra Ikeji got married on the 28th of December to her fiance, Arinze. It turns out Sandra was engaged to a different man in 2018 as her recent wedding photos reveal.

According to an IG Blogger, Vinny_sleek, Sandra Ikeji, was engaged to a darker guy below, in 2018 but because of the Ikeji’s family high and constant demand, the man declined and later went back to United States of America. And to avoid embarrassment, Sandra Ikeji married another guy.

See full photos

The conversation has made rounds on social media, with some people bashing Linda for not posting about her sisters shady breakup and wedding.

Linda Ikeji won’t blog about her sister being engaged to one man last year and marrying another man yesterday, but if it is to carry people’s tweets here to her blog and twisting the caption she would do that fast — IYA ONI JERSEY 💗💗 (@The_Ronkee) December 29, 2019

