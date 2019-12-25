Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has commiserated for her relationship life in 2019, few days to the year 2020, which marks the beginning of another decade.

Dj Cuppy who was once dating Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, broke up with him sometimes ago and has been single since then, although many people suppose that she has something going on with boxing champion, Anthony Joshua.

The disc jockey has now buried the rumors as she talks about not having a boyfriend to spoil her this Christmas.

Dj Cuppy took to her Twitter handle to share her frustration about not being in a relationship.

See post below;

No boyfriend to spoil me this #Christmas 😭 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) December 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Her dad, Femi Otedola revealed the man he wants DJ Cuppy to marry after she kissed Broda Shaggi.

Aside from Anthony Joshua, another man that has been in the picture is Broda Shaggi, who was always seen in her company during a period this year.

