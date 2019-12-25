Former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu has been left devastated following the death of one the beneficiaries of the Kanu Heart Foundation that is saddled with the responsibility of treating individuals with heart issues.

Kanu made the tragic announcement through his verified Twitter account on the eve of Christmas, Tuesday, December 24.

Kanu, who referred the deceased as his “daughter,” was overtly left heartbroken by the sudden passing of the promising young girl.

Why why why one of Kanu heart foundation gone. My daughter gone gone gone I can’t believe this R I P Eniton God knows all 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 sad sad sad Don’t know what to do pic.twitter.com/EVq1AASsYM — Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) December 24, 2019

Although the Arsenal legend did not disclose the cause of the death, there are insinuations that Eniton might have hearkened to the last call through a heart-related ailment.

“Why why why one of Kanu heart foundation gone,” the 43-year-old former star posted.

My daughter gone gone gone. I can’t believe this. R I P Eniton. God knows all. Sad sad sad, don’t know what to do,” bereaved Kanu further lamented, accompanied by some sad emojis.

