A Nigerian woman based in England, Mrs. Majekodunmi has called out up and rising Yoruba movie actress, Jumoke Odetola for sleeping with her husband who resides in Nigeria and also playing the role of a mother to her children. According to the wife who is based in the UK, Biola Majekodunmi, the actress has been sleeping with her husband on their matrimonial bed here in Nigeria.

See screenshots of her leaked chat below and additional reports from Gist Lover blog.

“Jumoke Odetola who is not new to this act is a Yoruba Nollywood Actress, she is presently in ‘gbenshing relationship’ with her Boss abi na her producer she dey call am, Mr Abbey Joni who is also a married Man. The aggrieved wife of Mr Majekodunmi has called on all Nigerians home and abroad to please come to her aid as the actress is about to relieve her of her duty of been a wife, I come in peace…” the blog concludes.

