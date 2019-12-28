Currently trending online are pre-wedding photos of a couple.
In the photos which have gone viral on social media, the bride-to-be looked really unhappy in her pre-wedding photos.
In photos shared by a Hausa IG blog, the bride-to-be is seen wearing a frown as she poses with her groom-to-be. She didn’t smile in a single photo and this led many internet users to question if she was forced into the marriage.
See some reactions to the now viral photos:
_sholie:“Poor girl is about to endure this until forever”
el_sadeeq88: “Home girl no like ghetto boy.
Gan” bature_d_3rd: “Is like she is forced to marry him”
firdausi5164: “Na by force, leave her now.”
nabu_fashion_house: “May be arranged marriage ne”
homemade_delights_kn: “Home girl is not happy at all ”
_amahh: “Maybe that’s homegirl’s real face ”
aliyah_kabs: “Nahhh fam she looks depressed ”
hindatu_yabo: “This was clearly forced. Allah ya taimake ta”
saddiq_jb: “Chap na this type dey kill husband”
lolademartins: “Poor girl, parents decision chai sad!!!!!”
HOT NOW
- The moment Wizkid told fans to pull off their shirts and girls were pulling off too (Video)
- Lady with gigantic backside causes serious commotion at the airport (Video)
- Davido snubs Olamide at Kizz Daniel’s concert despite running after him (Video)
Discussion about this post