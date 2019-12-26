Nollywood Actress Susan Peters celebrated December 25 in type on Wednesday, taking to social media to want their followers a really Merry Christmas.

4 years after she tied the knot, Susan Peters adopted a son and the actress celebrated her Christmas with the cute boy.

Susan who is married to Koen Croon took to social media to share adorable photos of her son with a Christmas message alongside.

In one post, she wrote;

Isn’t he lovely ? So cute . My adopted son wishing you all a wonderful Christmas. Enjoy the season ❤️💋💝🥰🌞🍬🍧🍨🍪💩🍰🍭 star boy what cute names should we call him ?

She then caption her second post;

Now we need diapers 🤸🤸🤸 … He is King. My Oche ,that’s the name we choose. Welcome to the family 💋💋💋

HOT NOW