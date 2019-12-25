Yesterday, whilst Tacha was celebrating her 24th birthday, she excitedly made it known to her fans that one of her loyal fan gifted her a Mercedes-Benz. And this didn’t go down well with some public figures like Tunde Ednut and Nina. In fact, Nina claimed that she (Tacha) was gifted an over-used Benz.

Well, reacting to Nina’s trash-talk about her, Tacha took to her Instagram page to give a stern warning to Nina. And in her own words, she said;

“If you don’t have a benz, please don’t play with me. Do i look like a joke to you or do the benz look like a joke. You don’t have respect.”

The video which was shared a couple of hours has gotten a lot of reactions from Social Media users, and many of which, are in support of Tacha. We all know that Titans no dey carry last na!

Below is the video;

What is your take on this?

