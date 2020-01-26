Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has lost to Angelina Kidjo at the 62nd Grammy awards show tonight as Grammy announces Kidjo as winner of Best World Music Album award category.
Burna Boy’s loss dashed the hopes of many Nigerians that have stayed up to celebrate his victory and the giant leap for Nigerian music but unfortunately, Angelina Kidjo won the Grammy award category.
Congrats Best World Music Album winner – 'Celia' @angeliquekidjo
WATCH: https://t.co/iPjts7zMCt #GRAMMYPremiere #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/RaVI2IjaBm
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 26, 2020
