In a shocking turn of events, Nollywood actress, Wofai Fada has shared photos from her traditional wedding, hours after her fiance, Taiwo Cole’s family publicly rejected her.

It all started when the comedian shared the news of her engagement with excitement, posting photos of herself and her man.

However, hours later, the Cole family released a statement disavowing the union, claiming they were unaware of the marriage plans and did not grant permission or support.

The statement, issued by family patriarch Kunle Cole, reads:

“This serves to notify all acquaintances, family, and friends that the Cole family of Victoria Island, Lagos, are not aware of any marriage ceremony of our son, Taiwo Olakitan Cole; neither did we grant permission nor support in this regard. As such, person(s) parading themselves as new members of the Cole heritage by virtue of this purported event, are not known nor accepted by the family. All publications and documents being circulated about this are to be disregarded.”

Despite the rejection, Taiwo’s twin brother, Kehinde Cole, showed support for the couple, taking to social media to congratulate them and express his love and acceptance.

In a surprising move, Wofai Fada shared photos from her traditional wedding ceremony just hours later, showing her and Taiwo beaming with happiness and surrounded by loved ones.

The ceremony appeared to be a beautiful celebration of their love, despite the family’s disapproval.

Fans and friends have taken to social media to offer support and congratulations on her marriage.

See below;

ALSO READ: “I couldn’t be more grateful to God for your Life.” Actress, Peggy Ovire tell husband, Frederick Leonard as she surprises him on his birthday