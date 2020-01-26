Nigerian singer Davido has shared a video of himself with his son, David Adedeji Adeleke after he welcomed his fiance Chioma Rowland to Nigeria for the first time since the arrival of the baby.
It was a cozy moment as Davido could be cradling the toddler but making sure that he was backing the camera and the baby cooperated by hiding his face as well.
See video of them as they bond below;
HOT NOW
- Davido welcomes Chioma to Nigeria for the first time since his son Ifeanyi Adeleke was born in London (Video)
- Burial photos of Fatai Yusuf (Oko Oloyun) who was shot dead by unknown gunmen
- DMW’s Peruzzi buys a new mansion amidst record label saga, Davido reacts
Discussion about this post