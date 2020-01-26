Nigerian singer Davido has shared a video of himself with his son, David Adedeji Adeleke after he welcomed his fiance Chioma Rowland to Nigeria for the first time since the arrival of the baby.

It was a cozy moment as Davido could be cradling the toddler but making sure that he was backing the camera and the baby cooperated by hiding his face as well.

See video of them as they bond below;

