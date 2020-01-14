Nigerian singer Davido was dragged to church by his elder sister Sharon Adeleke Ademefun and it was a breathe of fresh air for the artiste who has been up and about the whole of 2020. Davido who obviously doesn’t go to church seemed quite excited in the gathering of the saints.

Davido’s elder sister, Sharon Ademefun appears to be a staunch believer and she decided to drag the star, his Lawyer Bobo Ajudua aka Prince, and Shina Rambo. During the praises section, the Risky crooner had a sober reflection and seemed quite interested in all tat was going on.

The pastor ushered him and his crew out and told the congregation to pray for them. Watch the video below:

