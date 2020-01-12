Businesseman and music label boss, Emeka Okonkwo AKA E-money shared pictures of his bedroom and the interior of what appears to be his new mansion on his Instagram page.

Emoney recently took to his social media page to show off the magnificent mansion. The Five Star Music boss posted a set of photos showing a magnificent house that he recently completed in his hometown, Ihiala, Anambra state.

In a recent photo shared to Instagram, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-money has proven that money is part of his name and actually part of his life.

The music boss who likes to display his wealth on social media has sent fans talking about the billions of money he might have spent to fix his golden bedroom and the whole mansion.

